HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A K-9 officer with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is back home resting after being seriously injured during an incident Tuesday.

According to a social media post made by Huntsville Police, K-9 Kane is “back home after being transported to an out-of-town animal hospital for surgery.”

Kane was injured during an incident that shut down part of Bob Wallace Avenue Tuesday. At that time, Kane was taken to an emergency animal hospital for “serious mouth and head injuries.”

(Huntsville Police Department)

The incident resulted in the arrest of Jamie Kwan James, who was hospitalized for “minor injuries as a result of canine apprehension.” James was charged with causing serious injury to a police dog, and other charges, as a result.

The K-9 officer was reported to be resting at home with his handler after surgery Wednesday. Police say Kane will have another surgery in a few weeks.

“We hope he is back on duty protecting and serving our community soon,” police said in the post.