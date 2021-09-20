Huntsville Police K-9 ‘Lenny’ retires after six years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Award-winning K-9 ‘Halo’, also known as ‘Lenny’, is ready to enjoy retirement after more than six years with the Huntsville Police Department.

The eight-year-old Belgian Malinois worked alongside Sgt. Trampas, Investigator Gibbs, and most recently Officer Higgins.

Lenny was named ‘Top Dog’ for Region 22 at the United States Police Canine Trials (USPCA) in 2019. He worked dual-purpose as a patrol dog and narcotic detection dog.

One of his favorite things was the USPCA agility course. He won first place in 2020 and 2021.

“Congrats, Halo! We hope you enjoy retirement and spending the rest of your dog days with Officer Higgins,” HPD said in a statement.