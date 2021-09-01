Huntsville Police investigating wreck involving HEMSI vehicle that sent 5 people to the hospital in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department said it’s investigating a wreck involving a HEMSI vehicle that sent five people to the hospital in August.

According to HPD, there was a two-vehicle crash at Jordan Lane and Putman Drive on Tuesday, August 10 at 11:52 p.m.

Five people were involved in the wreck and were taken to the hospital. Authorities haven’t provided an update on the condition of those people or on the HEMSI employees.

Don Webster, HEMSI Spokesperson, confirmed the incident happened but told News 19 he can only provide limited information about the incident due to the insurance investigation and the possibility of a lawsuit.



News 19 requested the Motor Vehicle Accident report from the Huntsville Police Department more than two weeks ago on August 17. News 19 was directed to the City of Huntsville’s legal department.



The City of Huntsville denied News 19’s request for the report citing that the city is not legally allowed to give it out.



Huntsville City Attorney Trey Riley cited The Drivers Privacy Protection Act (18 U.S.C., Section 2721 et seq.) and Section 32-10-7 of the Code of Alabama as the reason why the city couldn’t release the report. However, it states that the report be made available to the news media.



The law states “Accident reports prepared pursuant to this section shall be made available pursuant to Section 32-2-8, to a news-gathering organization solely for the purpose of publishing or broadcasting the news. The news-gathering organization shall not use or distribute the report, or knowingly allow its use or distribution, for a commercial purpose other than the news-gathering organization’s publication or broadcasting of the information in the report.”



According to Huntsville Police, no charges are expected, but the investigation continues.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon Riley stated again to News 19 that the city was exempt from turning over the report, but did not point to a specific exemption.