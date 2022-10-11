Huntsville Police are investigating several shooting incidents that occurred Tuesday near a Huntsville Housing Authority complex.

This is a developing situation. News 19 is working to provide the latest updates.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Several shooting incidents occurred Tuesday near a Huntsville Housing Authority complex, according to emergency officials.

Huntsville Police told News 19 that three people were shot and one of the victims went to the emergency room on their own.

HEMSI officials told News 19 they did treat at least one victim on Seminole Drive.

The shootings happened in multiple locations, according to HEMSI officials.

Officers are searching for a vehicle and two suspects in connection with the shootings. They did not release a description at this time.

News 19 has reached out to authorities for more information.