HUNTSVILLE, Ala, (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after shots were fired into a resident on Penland Avenue.

HPD said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue at 5:17 p.m.

The department said that the shots were fired into a residence but no one was injured during the incident.

HPD said that no further details are available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.