HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a shooting call Sunday night.

HPD said officers responded to a shooting call around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Access Road.

The department said a short time later a victim in that incident arrived at Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle.

HPD said that person is currently being evaluated and their condition is unknown at this time.

The department said officers were also out on Gallatin Road near the Huntsville Museum of Art in relation to the call but did not offer further details.