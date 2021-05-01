Huntsville Police investigating after man shot, injured outside Club 3208 early Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Huntsville Police said they responded to Huntsville Hospital around 2 a.m., where a man said he had been at Club 3208.

The victim told police he thought a fight started outside the club and shots rang out as he was leaving.

He felt pain and realized he had been shot.

The victim’s friend drove him to the hospital, where it was determined his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police stated they did receive a report of shots fired outside the club around 1:50 a.m., but nobody saw who fired the shot that hit the victim.