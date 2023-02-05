HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a fatal accident on Governors Drive.

HPD said officers responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident with entrapment at Governors Drive and Governors Place at 2:15 p.m.

The department said it believes the accident occurred when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said that HEMSI transported a single male subject to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Center. HPD said that one person died as a part of the crash.

HPD said officers are currently investigating the full cause of the crash and that no further details are available at this time.