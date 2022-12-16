HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on University Drive.

HPD Sergeant Rosalind White said HPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Always Money at 1803 University Drive at 2:50 p.m.

She said HPD had received a call saying the caller had been robbed at gunpoint by a man. White said the suspect fled in a dark older model sedan, but HPD cannot release any more detail on the suspect at this time.

White said no injuries were reported, but the investigation is ongoing.