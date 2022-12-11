HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after an armed robbery on Nance Road.

HPD said officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at 610 Nance Road near Dollar General.

The department said employees told officers they has been robbed at gunpoint by a man, who then fled.

HPD said the man fled the area in a vehicle with an undetermined amount of money. The department said it does not have a description of the suspect or vehicle at this time.

HPD said no one was injured during the incident and the investigation is ongoing.