HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police were investigating a shooting after a person showed up at a hospital Friday evening with a gunshot wound.

Officers could be seen putting up yellow tape at a home at Monarch Apartment Homes on Patton Road Friday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., the victim showed up at Crestwood Hospital. Huntsville Police Department spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the person’s injury was not life-threatening.

Johnson said they did not have any suspects.