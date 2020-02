HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police say a man who was shot on Stones Throw Drive on Tuesday night has died.

Police responded to a shooting call off Old Monrovia Road around 10:00 p.m. Police say HEMSI emergency crews took one male shooting victim to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

Police say the person later died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

34.743703 -86.666812