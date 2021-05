HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police are trying to figure out what led up to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The shooting happened in the parking lot of Home Depot at 10012 South Memorial Parkway.

Police say the call came in around 6:30 Monday morning.

Responding officers arrived in the parking lot to find a gunshot victim. Paramedics took the victim to Huntsville Hospital in an unknown condition.