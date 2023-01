HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for two suspects after a bank robbery in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police (HPD) said they were called to the Regions Bank on South Memorial Parkway around 5 p.m.

HPD did not release any information about the suspects.

If you have any information on the robbery or suspects, contact Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.