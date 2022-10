HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is on the scene of a cutting.

Authorities responded to the 1400-block of McCrary Street around 12:13 Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says one person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

White says officers are searching the surrounding area for the suspect as their investigation into the incident continues.

This is a developing story.