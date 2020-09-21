Huntsville Police investigate early-morning shooting, no foul play suspected Huntsville by: News 19 Posted: Sep 21, 2020 / 06:32 AM CDT / Updated: Sep 21, 2020 / 06:32 AM CDT HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police confirm there was a shooting early Monday morning on Gawain Street. Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill confirmed one person died in the shooting, but also said no foul play is suspected. BREAKING: I am on the scene of a shooting at a home on Gawain Rd. in Huntsville. I am working to get more information. @whnt pic.twitter.com/E9NDCEe9so— Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) September 21, 2020 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction