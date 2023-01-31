Authorities are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on McClain Lane in Huntsville that left one person injured.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed with News 19 that officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at the Mapco gas station on University Drive and Memorial Parkway.

However, HPD said the shooting reportedly happened in the 4100-block of McClain Lane, where officers are currently looking for any signs of a shooting.

The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Authorities said the investigation will be ongoing.