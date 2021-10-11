Huntsville Police identify woman found in van outside HPD headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department has identified the woman found dead inside a van outside police headquarters Thursday morning.

Christina Nance, 29, was found after an officer walking by noticed her body inside an old, unused van around 9:15 a.m.

Nance’s family spoke with News 19 Sunday, saying they were looking for answers and asking for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play in Nance’s death and there were no signs somebody broke into the van.

HPD said the autopsy will be performed this week at the Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville.

The official cause of death will be determined pending the completion of the autopsy and toxicology reports, which could take several months.