HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified a man killed during a vehicle vs pedestrian accident Saturday night.

HPD said 40-year-old Matthew Harper died after he was transported to the hospital Saturday night following an accident involving a vehicle Saturday night.

The department said the accident occurred at around 8:55 p.m. Saturday night. All eastbound lanes of University Drive were shut down for a short period of time as crews worked to clear the scene but were reopened later Saturday night.

HPD said that no charges related to the incident are expected at this time.