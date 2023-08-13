HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified a man arrested in connection with a shooting near County Road on Friday.

HPD said Tyron Ellison, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence assault in connection with the incident.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of County Road just after 6 p.m. Friday in connection to the incident according to the department.

The department said after officers arrived one person on the scene was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said the patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in critical condition.

HPD said the incident appeared to have been isolated.