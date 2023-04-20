HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has identified the man arrested in connection with a Wednesday shooting that injured one person.

HPD said 19-year-old James Jackson was arrested for assault in connection with a shooting on Beasley Avenue on April 19.

The department said officers responded to the area of Pulaski Pike and Beasley Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. HPD said officers found one person on the scene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

HPD says a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in the area and heard the shooting happen, before calling the police.

Authorities said they believe the shooting to be “domestic-related.”