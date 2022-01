HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville police have identified two people who were killed after a shooting at home on Old Fairway Road, just off of Jeff Road Monday night.

Huntsville police identified the victims as 24-year-old Jemeilla Tyson and 21-year-old Naomi Jackson.

Investigators believe it was a murder-suicide after an argument between the two.

Police say they will continue to investigate.