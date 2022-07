The Huntsville Police Department’s North Precinct is throwing an end-of-summer bash for the community.

The family fun night will have inflatables, games, and music. There will be free hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, and ice cream.

The department will also be giving away backpacks to kids at the event.

It’s happening on Thursday, July 28, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Dr. Robert Shurney Legacy Center located at 3011 Sparkman Drive.