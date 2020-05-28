Huntsville Police hosting ‘Back to School’ supply drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Starting in June, the Huntsville Police Department will be collecting school supplies for the upcoming fall semester.

The supply drive kicks off on June 1st and goes through July 31st. Donors can drop off supplies at any of the precincts or the Public Safety Complex at 815 Wheeler Avenue.

Drop offs will be accepted between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Drop off locations –

North Precinct 4010 N. Memorial Parkway

West Precinct 2110 W. Clinton Ave

South Precinct 7900 Bailey Cove Rd.

All donations will benefit Huntsville City Schools.