Huntsville Police holds first Citizens Advisory Council meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council held its first public meeting in two years on Tuesday. These meetings provide a chance for the public to interact with Huntsville Police officers and have an open dialogue about department procedures.

HPCAC say their mission is to bridge the gap between the community and HPD, which includes building public trust. They were quick to add though, they can not comment on a current case, such as the recent capital murder investigation involving one of their officers.

After a presentation on the HPD recruiting practices and human resource policies, there were breakout round tables where community members could directly ask officers questions.

Discussions included mental health training, the process of hiring and terminations, and the importance of psychological screening for officers to go beyond the hiring stage. HPCAC members said they value transparency but at this moment their hands are tied.

“The community needs to understand that sometimes those things happen slowly, you know the police need to investigate… Whether it’s a traffic stop or something worse and then once that process is done, then we can talk about it,” HPCAC member David Little told News 19.

The HPCAC plans to hold several more meetings in 2022 in different areas of Huntsville and hopes that community involvement will continue to grow.