Huntsville Police hiring dispatchers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department is hiring dispatchers to join the force and help keep the community safe.

The position is full-time with competitive pay, benefits, and time off. The work involves receiving and dispatching accurate information from 9-1-1 calls.

Dispatchers typically work 5 days a week, eight hours per shift. This is a 24/7 position that requires work on nights, weekends, and holidays.

A high school diploma or GED is required, along with a valid driver’s license. Applicants must be able to multi-task and type a minimum of 35 words per minute on the computer.

The projected duration of the selection process will be approximately six months from the date of orientation. The probationary period for an employee hired as a regular, full-time begins immediately upon hire and continues for one year.

For more information on the position or to apply, visit their website here.