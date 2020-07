HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A ‘fowl’ situation stopped traffic on Memorial Parkway Thursday morning.

A family of ducks found themselves on the parkway around Airport Road. Luckily, some Huntsville police officers were able to escort the family across the road to safety.

Duck Rescue (Huntsville Police)

Duck Rescue (Huntsville Police)

Duck Rescue (Huntsville Police)

Duck Rescue (Huntsville Police)

The northbound lanes were only shutdown for a few minutes.

The ducklings and their mama are safe at their new home, according to Huntsville Police.

Update, Officers have found them a home! pic.twitter.com/oSL5N0KCYD — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) July 9, 2020