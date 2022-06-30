HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Independence Day is less than four days away and Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is preparing for one of their “busiest nights” of the year.

Fireworks are illegal in the Rocket City and if you choose to set them off on your own, there’s a chance you will receive a visit from the police. It’s also against the law to sell or possess fireworks within city limits.

Sgt. Rosalind White, Public Information Officer with the Huntsville Police Department told News 19, “They [officers] can issue an arrest citation and confiscate your fireworks. We just want you to be safe… If you want to see a good firework show, there’s a lot of events around locally that you can partake in.”

HPD told News 19 they receive double the number of calls on July 4, those calls for service usually include reporting illegal fireworks or possible shots fired. The department says these calls take away from their officers responding to emergencies in the city.

If you need to report illegal fireworks, HPD asked that you call their non-emergency number, 256-722-7100. For a list of local firework shows across North Alabama, click here.



