HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) diverted traffic on Memorial Parkway Monday after a six-vehicle wreck.

HPD said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. and blocked traffic on Memorial Parkway at Drake Avenue. The department said that one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

HPD said traffic was diverted to the access road while the accident was cleared. The accident was cleared just before 5:30 p.m.