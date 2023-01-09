Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting on Sunday night.

According to HPD’s spokesperson, Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the call around 10:20 p.m.

The incident occurred in the area of Newson Road. Officers found one person dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are currently searching for a suspect. If you have any information regarding this situation, please contact HPD at (256)-722-7100.

News 19 is working to bring you updates as the investigation continues.