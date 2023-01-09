HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting on Sunday night.
According to HPD’s spokesperson, Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the call around 10:20 p.m.
The incident occurred in the area of Newson Road. Officers found one person dead at the scene from gunshot wounds.
Investigators are currently searching for a suspect. If you have any information regarding this situation, please contact HPD at (256)-722-7100.
News 19 is working to bring you updates as the investigation continues.