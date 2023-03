HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department were on the scene of an attempted ATM theft early Thursday morning.

According to HPD, a theft attempt was made at the Progress Bank on Carl T. Jones Drive. Officers arrived on the scene around 5:15 a.m.

An ATM attached to a chain hitched to a pickup truck was found at the scene. The business had also been broken into.

It is unknown how many suspects are involved.

