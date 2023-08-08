Police, SWAT teams and a drone unit were dispatched to Ditto Landing Tuesday morning after authorities say someone had a gun inside their vehicle.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A brief ‘standoff’ at Ditto Landing on Tuesday morning ended with one person injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed they responded to the area, but could only confirm they were called out to a “person with a gun.”

News 19 crews on the scene cited a large police presence, including SWAT teams, negotiators, and a drone unit.

Per News 19’s station policy, for respect of the victim and their family, we do not provide any details surrounding deaths by suicide.

If you or someone you know are struggling with suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, there are resources available. Please contact 9-8-8, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.