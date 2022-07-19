Investigators are currently on the scene of a death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators are currently on the scene of a death investigation, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says the call came in around 6:16 Tuesday morning in the 100-block of Skylab Drive in Huntsville.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Sgt. White says there is no further information to release at this time.

News 19 will continue to stay with the story and provide more details as they become available.

This is a developing story.