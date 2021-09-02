Huntsville Police Department hiring officers to accommodate city growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department is hoping to add an additional precinct and hire more officers to accommodate city growth.

More land, more houses, and more people mean more emergencies and it puts strain on the police department to cover more area, but they don’t plan on leaving the community behind.

“We’re growing,” said Officer Paul Nordan with HPD. “This is the Rocket City. We’re now the largest city in the state of Alabama and we need the officers to facilitate that.”

Officer Nordan is the recruiting officer for HPD. He says with the growth, comes need.

“The call volume is going to grow with the growth of the city and we’re moving west toward Limestone County,” he adds. “That’s the general direction Huntsville is moving right now.” He went on to say the main ways to get there are by Highway 72 and Interstate 565, which puts stress on response times when traveling a large distance.

A solution is in the works to help. Officer Nordan says they are hoping for a fourth precinct to better serve citizens living on the west side of the city. Huntsville City Councilman John Meredith is backing the idea of an additional precinct.

“We can’t simply create a new precinct with the same number of officers that we have,” says Meredith. “If we do that, then our coverage suffers universally throughout the city.”

Officer Nordan says the police department is hiring out-of-state officers from areas like Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Nashville, but they are looking to hire locals as well.

“We’re looking for individuals of high moral character, integrity,” he said. “We’re not looking for perfect people, obviously, but we’re looking for honest people, people that are driven, people that have a true heart for service because like I said, our citizens are our number one priority… Our motto is ‘Call to be the Best.’ If you’re willing to answer that call, we want you here in Huntsville.”

The Huntsville Police Department is hiring new officers right now for the March 2022 academy. The application closes in a month, on Oct. 1. More information can be found on HPD’s recruiting website.