Huntsville police confirm man injured in Budgetel incident has died

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has died from injuries he received during an incident at Budgetel Inn in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police were called to the motel on Memorial Parkway around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities say Joe Harris, 39, was found critically injured in a room.

Harris was taken to Huntsville Hospital where police confirm he later died of his injuries.

Huntsville Police did not release further information in this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this crime, please call Huntsville Police at 256-722-7100.