HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police have confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a body was found on Friday morning.

According to HPD, a call came in for a missing person report just after 6 a.m.

Officers went to the 4100-block of Newson Road in response to the call and found a body in that area.

Sgt. Rosalind White with HPD says investigators believe the body found to be the person reported missing, and have started a homicide investigation.

White also confirmed a person of interest in connection to the investigation is in custody in Tennessee.

This is a developing story.