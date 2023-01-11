HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Police, officers responded to an area in the 200 block of Derrick Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

A person was found and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville to determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story.