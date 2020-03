Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police closed Memorial Parkway at the northbound Bob Wallace Drive access point after a chase ended in a crash.

Huntsville police say they have two of the three occupants of the vehicle in custody. Huntsville police K-9 units are at the scene.

We are currently working a single vehicle crash at The Parkway Access and Merchants Walk. The vehicle was being pursued by @ALEAprotects at the time. Two of three occupants have been detained. @WAAYTV @waff48 @rocketcitynow @whnt pic.twitter.com/UEMI5l9ZAQ — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) March 7, 2020

The crash damaged a utility pole and caused a power outage in the area.

Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is responding to a power outage in south Huntsville from Governors Drive south to Airport Road and from Memorial Parkway east to Whitesburg Drive.



Service will be restored as quickly as possible. The cause is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/QYqBIgDUQ9 — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) March 7, 2020

We do not know if anyone was injured in the crash.

Authorities ask drivers to use alternate routes.

I’ll have the latest at 10pm on a high speed chase through Huntsville that ended near Whole Foods. HPD says 2/3 people have been arrested. Power is out around Whole Foods to several businesses and traffic lights. @whnt pic.twitter.com/fV5fuqKSzv — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) March 7, 2020