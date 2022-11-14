HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Members from the Huntsville Police Academy are educating the public on how they train their officers to best serve the community.

“No use of force looks good. Whether it was per procedure or per policy… at the end of the day, it was still a use of force,” said Jonathan Rossow, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council (HPCAC) Chair.

The HPCAC held its last session of the year Monday night. The topic of discussion — use of force policy and facts.

“They go above and beyond the normal training standards. The normal amount of hours they’re usually, I would say, doubling what’s required when you go through a police academy and a lot of recurrent training that happens after it,” added Rossow.

Sgt. Justin Barclay with the Huntsville Police Academy led Monday night’s discussion. He explained how and why the department trains, and also showed videos of different use-of-force incidents from across the United States. From there, the room broke off into small groups to talk more in-depth about what they saw and learned.

Sgt. Barclay said, “I think, you know, these kinds of conversations can kind of bring some of that to light and have a better understanding of what leads up to those decisions. Again, we’re not always right with everything that we do. We make mistakes too, just like everybody. Hopefully tonight, we’ve answered some of those questions.”

Sgt. Barclay says they’re always looking for improvements.

“We get it from wherever we can get that advice from. Whether that’s from Supreme Court cases, circuit court cases, or different policies that we’ve seen successful or not successful from other departments or our own experiences that we have,” added Barclay.

The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council plans to hold four precinct-based sessions next year. They’re looking for topic suggestions from the public. If you’d like to suggest a topic, visit their website.