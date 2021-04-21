Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council to release review of June 2020 protests

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council will release their review of police conduct during the protests in downtown Huntsville from May 30th to June 5th.

After months of going over Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray’s After Action Report, going through video and holding public comment sessions, the ten member Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council is ready to present their findings to the city council members, Mayor Tommy Battle and the public.

The events under review include the June 3rd protest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis when Huntsville Police, Madison County Deputies and Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency used several riot control methods including firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

In an after action report given to the Huntsville City Council and Mayor Tommy Battle, Police Chief Mark McMurray said in the days before the protest, the department had intelligence indicating a group intending violence against police would be in the crowd.

An independent attorney was hired to help the council in their review to ensure the report is free of bias. Activist Remus Bowden says several community groups are hoping the review is followed with change.

Its important to note, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council was created in 2010, to improve the relationship between HPD and the community.

News 19 will be in the City Council Chambers for the release of the review.