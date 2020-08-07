Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council launches web portal, sets meetings to hear public comment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council is continuing the fact-finding stage of its protest review.

They created a plan to collect information from citizens once the Community Input Form closes at midnight on August 7th.

The HPCAC independent counsel’s firm created a website at huntsvillepolicereview.com that will allow the public to upload video footage from the protest events that occurred in Huntsville from May 30, 2020, to June 5, 2020.

The HPCAC says they will also listen to public testimony at the Huntsville City Council Chambers on the following dates and times:

August 12, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM

August 28, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for a 5-minute time slot to help ensure public health safety and CDC distancing guidelines. You can register here: http://huntsvillepolicereview.com/

According to organizers, there is a link to register for a preferred time and date under “Schedule” on the website. They say these will be listening sessions only and no questions will be asked.

The HPCAC is working to secure an additional date in September for organizations and interest groups to address the council with presentations.