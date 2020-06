HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After a nonviolent Huntsville protest against police brutality ended with tear gas and rubber bullets, Mayor Tommy Battle called for an after-action review of the events and how law enforcement responded.

The review will be presented by Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray during a special-called city council meeting on June 18 at 5 p.m.

Council will not be taking public comments, but residents may email comments to HsvCityCouncil@HuntsvilleAL.gov.