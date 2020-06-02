Huntsville Police Chief reviews Monday’s protest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — With so many questions about the protest rally in downtown Huntsville Monday, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray and Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner had a roundtable meeting with media to explain what happened.

The Chief and the Sheriff commended the protesters in downtown for remaining peaceful throughout the allotted time of three hours.

They said people wanted to protest, and they wanted to give them a safe place for their voices to be heard.

Chief McMurray said a large group showed up, it was great, and they were ready.

After three hours of peaceful protesting, the leaders dismissed the crowd around 6:00 p.m. Monday night.

Chief McMurray said 75-80% of the protesters left at that point, but about 170-180 people decided not to leave.

“You get to a point where — how long is city services going to provide them an area that’s on a roadway, that’s not safe, businesses going on… and then they start infringing upon areas that are cornered off, where you saw the police had lined up,” said Chief McMurray. “They broke the police line. They come up, they get confrontational, get one on one with the police… and we went 90 minutes with that.”

Chief McMurray said for 90 minutes, they asked for the remaining group to disband and leave, and during that time, they brought in more officers to “augment what was becoming more and more confrontational.”

He said that the last thing the officers want is a confrontation.

“Tensions kept getting higher and higher. They kept infringing upon the police personnel and finally, after 90 minutes, we had less than 30 minutes of daylight left, and it’s time to go home,” the Chief said.

He continued on to say that he and Sheriff Turner made the decision to begin moving the crowd and escorting them to their cars.

To encourage the group to leave, they deployed several “sound distractors” while asking them to move along. Chief McMurray said that lasted 30 minutes, and the group continues to be confrontational.

“When they stall out, you have two options,” he continued. “You get a fork in the road at this point. What choice do you want to make? You want to take them all to jail? We could have.”

Chief McMurray said the group was in violation of “lawful order,” were in “unlawful assembly,” and were blocking the roadway.

“That’s called disorderly conduct, it’s called insighting a riot,” he said. “There are multiple charges that we could’ve put on over 100 people. We chose not to do that.”

With it becoming dark outside, the Chief said it would become more dangerous when people couldn’t see well in the road, and law enforcement could not block the roads of downtown Huntsville indefinitely.

That’s when smoke was released into the crowd, and the Chief said the group moved about 50 feet down the road, then returned again.

After still not leaving the area, Chief McMurray said they “popped one can of irritant.” He called it a “CS irritant.”

“That one little dose of irritant convinced everyone to go get in their car and leave, and almost everyone did at that point and it was over with,” said Chief McMurray. “So we used the least amount of force is all I’m saying.”

Another peaceful protest is planned to take place in downtown Huntsville on Wednesday at Big Spring Park from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.