Huntsville police chief calls George Floyd’s death “intolerable and inexcusable”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said Monday that the arrest and death of George Floyd last week “is heart-wrenching and angers police leaders across the country.”

Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police last week; an officer was recorded on video with his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes before paramedics arrived. In a statement released Monday by the Huntsville police department, McMurray said he had been in contact with HPD employees, Mayor Tommy Battle’s Office and Huntsville City Council “emphasizing the intolerable and inexcusable in-custody death of George Floyd.”

McMurray said the actions of the officers in the video are not how Huntsville police trains its officers.

“The training we conduct reflects the role and responsibility of an officer to protect and safeguard suspects in custody as well as the public,” McMurray said. “This is paramount to what we do. We have no training that equates to the total disregard for life that was displayed in that video.”

In regard to protesting in Huntsville, McMurray said the department respects citizens’ right to protest peacefully “and we will be there to support and protect you as we give voice to our human rights as citizens of this great community and nation.”

McMurray’s complete statement is below:

“The misconduct of a few officers several hundred miles away has once again brought national attention and doubt on the profession of law enforcement.

I have spent this last week in communication with Huntsville Police Department employees, the Mayor’s Office and our City Council Members emphasizing the intolerable and inexcusable in-custody death of George Floyd. The video is heart-wrenching and angers police leaders across the country. HPD extends our deepest condolences to the Floyd family.

The techniques I observed in that video are not how HPD trains officers. The training we conduct reflects the role and responsibility of an officer to protect and safeguard suspects in custody as well as the public. This is paramount to what we do. We have no training that equates to the total disregard for life that was displayed in that video.

We recognize the pain and concern this incident has brought to our community. As your Chief of Police, we respect your right to protest peacefully and we will be there to support and protect you as we give voice to our human rights as citizens of this great community and nation.”