HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A second person is charged with murder in a deadly January shooting on Newson Road according to The Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

HPD said it has charged 20-year-old Dekevion Williams with murder in connection with the shooting of Joshua Turney, 33 on Jan. 13.

On Jan. 13 at around 5:30 p.m., HPD responded to a shooting call in the area of Newson Road, they found Turney who had been injured and later died in the hospital.

Williams is the second person to be charged in connection with Turney’s death. 24-year-old Anfernee Bradley was charged with murder on Jan. 24.

At that time, investigators said they believed the shooting to be drug-related