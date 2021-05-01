Huntsville Police charge man with capital murder after deadly robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – One man is dead and another faces capital murder charges after a Thursday robbery in Huntsville.

Huntsville Police initially responded to an assault call in the 400-block of Governors Drive and found Christopher Cole, 47, was critically injured.

It was later determined Pierre Sims, 30, had robbed him.

Cole was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained due to blunt force trauma.

Sims was booked into the Madison County Jail Friday afternoon, where he was being held without bond.