Huntsville Police Captain JesHenry Malone retires, four new officers join the ranks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Police Department welcomed several new officers Friday.

Retired HPD Officer Chet Berry joined the new part-time officer program, while three others joined from departments throughout the state.

All four bring a total of 44 years of law enforcement experience and 20 years of military experience to Huntsville.

They also have a wide range of specialty training and experience, including SWAT, criminal investigations and verbal de-escalation training.

And while new faces come in, another goes out.

Huntsville Police Department Captain JesHenry Malone is retiring.

HPD held a retirement ceremony for Captain Malone Friday afternoon in their public safety academy auditorium.

Malone has served the police department for 22 years, commanding the department’s west precinct.

He is an Iraq War Veteran and in 2012, became the first African American officer to be promoted to the rank of captain in department history.

Malone also filled Huntsville City’s District 6 seat after the death of former councilman Bob Harrison.