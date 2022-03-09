HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are on the scene of a death investigation.

According to Huntsville Police, the call came in around 8:16 Wednesday morning of a body found near the side of the road in the 4600-block of Research Park Blvd.

Huntsville Investigators are working to confirm the identity of the person found. At this time, they say, no foul play is suspected.

Several HPD units were on the scene in front of Huntsville Tractor & Equipment. News 19 crews confirmed the coroner arrived a short while after HPD arrived.

Huntsville Police say this is an active investigation.

This is a developing story.