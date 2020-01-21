Huntsville police ask for information in shooting death

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police are looking to the public for help in the case of a man shot to death over the weekend.

Huntsville police identified the man as Gilbert Estrada, 21, of Mexico. As of Tuesday afternoon, police are calling the death a murder investigation.

Huntsville police said Estrada’s body was found in an alley behind a home on 7th Avenue this past weekend. Estrada had been shot to death, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at (256) 722-7100.