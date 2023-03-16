Police are searching for a silver 2005 Ford F-350 with a black dump-style bed, with license plate number 47ACN30. (Huntsville Police Department)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a construction vehicle allegedly stolen over the weekend.

Police are searching for a silver 2005 Ford F-350 heavy-duty with a black duly dump-style bed, with license plate number 47ACN30.

The truck is said to have been taken from the parking lot of 200 Oakwood Avenue on Saturday, March 11.

(Huntsville Police Dept.)

A business logo on the side reads “Budget Roofing”.

If you have seen the truck or know anything about where it might be, contact HPD at (256) 722-7100.